Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will announce $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.14. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $11.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $11.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.32 to $12.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,300,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $253.99. The company had a trading volume of 234,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,438. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $216.47 and a 1 year high of $260.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

