Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Cidara Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.14) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cidara Therapeutics.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10).

CDTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Cidara Therapeutics traded down $0.05, reaching $4.45, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.20. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 212,766 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 109,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.