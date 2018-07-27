Brokerages Anticipate South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.64 Million

Brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will report $252.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $262.28 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $244.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.33. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $521.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Williams Capital lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

SJI traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 409,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,337. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,075,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,195,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 45,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,998,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after buying an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 697,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,628,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.