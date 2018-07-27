Broadcom (AVGO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Vetr downgraded shares of Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $280.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $223.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.95%.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total transaction of $5,393,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock worth $29,977,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

