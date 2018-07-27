Britvic (BVIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $844.00

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 844 ($11.17) and last traded at GBX 814 ($10.77), with a volume of 2049107 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779 ($10.31).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BVIC shares. Shore Capital upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Britvic to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 725 ($9.60) to GBX 900 ($11.91) in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.52) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 860.50 ($11.39).

Britvic (LON:BVIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported GBX 21.20 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.30 ($0.26) by GBX 1.90 ($0.03). Britvic had a return on equity of 51.61% and a net margin of 9.31%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. The company offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Tango, Teisseire, TK, Fruité, Moulin de Valdonne, and Pressade brands.

