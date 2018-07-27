BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (BATS) Given a GBX 5,350 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,350 ($70.81) price target on BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock (LON:BATS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,200 ($68.83) price objective on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,185 ($68.63) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a GBX 4,500 ($59.56) price target on shares of BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,226.47 ($69.18).

BATS stock traded down GBX 62 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,115 ($54.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,064 ($53.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,643.60 ($74.70).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

In other news, insider Alan Davy purchased 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,931 ($52.03) per share, for a total transaction of £1,533.09 ($2,029.24). Insiders have bought a total of 49 shares of company stock valued at $191,660 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

