British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Up -0.5%

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $53.88. 76,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,282,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
