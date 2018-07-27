British American Tobacco (BTI) Shares Up -0.5%

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $53.88. 76,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,282,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,961,000 after buying an additional 1,492,324 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,295,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,865,000 after buying an additional 803,859 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,105,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,796,000 after buying an additional 260,435 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3,368.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 200,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 194,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after buying an additional 138,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

