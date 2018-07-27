Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Price Down 9.1% Following Weak Earnings

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 865,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 214,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCOV. ValuEngine downgraded Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 927.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 31,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.77.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

