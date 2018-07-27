Brightcove (BCOV) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.10)-(0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $166.5-168.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.00 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-(0.04) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 865,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,606. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brightcove from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Brightcove from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. The company offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics, as well as APIs, SDKs, and developer resources.

