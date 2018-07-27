Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million.

Shares of BWB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. 75,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,692. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers saving and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits.

