Bridgepoint Education (BPI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Bridgepoint Education Inc (NYSE:BPI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 158,699 shares.The stock last traded at $12.24 and had previously closed at $12.20.

Several brokerages have commented on BPI. ValuEngine raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgepoint Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The stock has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.08.

Bridgepoint Education (NYSE:BPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Bridgepoint Education had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bridgepoint Education Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 293,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridgepoint Education by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 296,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 190,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 58,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 20.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bridgepoint Education by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgepoint Education

Bridgepoint Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides postsecondary education services in the United States. Its academic institutions, Ashford University and University of the Rockies, offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

