Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 365.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.51.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at $397,581.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $8,181,411.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar opened at $142.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.09 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.71. Caterpillar had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

