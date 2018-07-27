Boston Family Office LLC Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 7.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 98,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth about $6,172,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon opened at $192.43 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $167.55 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. Raytheon had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 10th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

In other Raytheon news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 1,219 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total value of $131,732.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,824.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

