Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Opes Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF opened at $55.31 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $61.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a $0.593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

