Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,205,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 262,858 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,839,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 488,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 207,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $118.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 52-week low of $92.93 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s payout ratio is 48.83%.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $959,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Vertical Group downgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

