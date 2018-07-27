Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 2.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $130.37 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Raymond James cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $6,254,642.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,845,563.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.