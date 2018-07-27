Boston Beer (SAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $329.95

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $329.95 and last traded at $324.95, with a volume of 5193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.35.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.50). Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 106,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,608 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

