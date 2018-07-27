Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $311.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Boston Beer Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

