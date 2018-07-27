Boston Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Boston Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIO. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 195,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 168,485 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,335,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE:CIO opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. City Office REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.14 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 48.20%. research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At March 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.6 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

