BOK Financial (BOKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

Shares of BOK Financial opened at $99.30 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Patrick E. Piper sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $628,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,703.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $198,723.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,542.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.39.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

