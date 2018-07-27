Bojangles (BOJA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOJA. TheStreet raised shares of Bojangles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOJA opened at $13.55 on Friday. Bojangles has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $496.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bojangles had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Bojangles will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bojangles by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 987,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bojangles in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bojangles by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bojangles by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bojangles by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 246,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 764 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 439 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

