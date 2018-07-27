BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 42,052 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Prologis worth $19,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Prologis opened at $65.14 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 74.17%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $500,849.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,550.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,889 shares of company stock worth $3,688,536 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

