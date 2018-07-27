BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,242 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $18,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12,071.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 987.2% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.22.

Ameriprise Financial opened at $148.43 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $129.87 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo acquired 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,978,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Stanley Berman acquired 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

