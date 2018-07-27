BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 78,695 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.18% of American Financial Group worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 62.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $11,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,094. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AFG opened at $112.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

