BMO Capital Markets Trims VBI Vaccines (VBIV) Target Price to $12.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 453.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

NASDAQ:VBIV traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,540. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 4,607.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, insider Francisco Diaz-Mitoma acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 268,839 shares in the company, valued at $819,958.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Baxter acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,431.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $84,051. 54.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,715,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 61,203 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 118,208 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in VBI Vaccines by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.