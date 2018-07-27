BMO Capital Markets Increases Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Price Target to $90.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.87% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co traded up $1.46, reaching $96.64, on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 364,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,673. The company has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 38.30% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.22 per share, for a total transaction of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,370.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 140,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $11,475,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,755,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,293,253.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,755 shares of company stock worth $97,727,433 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

