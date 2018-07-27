Blue Chip Partners Inc. Buys 33,320 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises about 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monroe Bank & Trust MI increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

In related news, Director Mark Newman bought 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,376.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.65. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

