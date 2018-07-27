Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.48

News headlines about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.48 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0397507498502 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund traded up $0.03, hitting $13.94, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,739. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

