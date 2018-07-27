BlackRock Income Trust (BKT) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Income Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 47.9099898024303 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BKT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.75. 41,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,724. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Income Trust.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.