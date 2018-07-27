BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,988 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 633,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Northwest Pipe worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NWPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 563,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Pipe opened at $19.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 10.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72, a PEG ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

