BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,568 Shares of Tilly’s Inc (TLYS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 899,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $10,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 128.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,374.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 51,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLYS opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of -0.27. Tilly’s Inc has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $78,693.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,282. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

