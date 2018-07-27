BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Nantkwest Inc (NK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,585,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 126,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Nantkwest were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nantkwest by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nantkwest by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. 14.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nantkwest opened at $3.51 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.81. Nantkwest Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 254,917.94% and a negative return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. analysts forecast that Nantkwest Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other news, Director Steve Gorlin sold 81,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $331,059.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,368 shares of company stock valued at $925,876. Company insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

