BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Independence Holding (IHC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Independence were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in Independence by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Independence during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Independence opened at $34.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Independence Holding has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter.

In other Independence news, SVP Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

