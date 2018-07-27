BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “$63.80” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

BJ’s Restaurants traded up $3.10, reaching $64.70, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 27,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $65.40.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Patrick Walsh sold 248,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $13,710,328.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan sold 83,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $4,642,197.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,772.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,031 shares of company stock worth $40,636,328 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

