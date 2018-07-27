BitSend (BSD) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 27th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $73,395.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.03008800 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000937 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005518 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000093 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003487 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 19,953,775 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.