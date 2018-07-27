BITFID Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. BITFID has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITFID coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004679 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000962 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BITFID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITFID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITFID using one of the exchanges listed above.

