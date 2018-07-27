Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $2.00 on Top Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00024500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $36.62 million and approximately $13,260.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.02696130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00091642 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00382315 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00116523 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003316 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

