Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.14 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $309.90 million and $3.14 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00025632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Indodax, QBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00034203 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005073 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00043237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007399 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00383057 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 156,756,875 coins and its circulating supply is 153,756,875 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Huobi, LBank, CoinBene, Binance, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Kucoin, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinnest, BigONE, Indodax, C-CEX, Gate.io, QBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

