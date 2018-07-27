BitAsean One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.00 (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. One BitAsean token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitAsean has a market cap of $6,971.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitAsean has traded down 53% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003859 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00413588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00169245 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000917 BTC.

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitAsean is www.bitasean.org

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

