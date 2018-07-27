BioTelemetry (BEAT) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised BioTelemetry from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on BioTelemetry from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.86.

Shares of BioTelemetry traded down $0.95, hitting $52.75, on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 600,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,198. BioTelemetry has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.41.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. BioTelemetry had a positive return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Heather C. Getz sold 36,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $1,442,366.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk E. Gorman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,553.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,034 shares of company stock worth $18,293,915. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,145 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 67.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 800,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 321,284 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 438,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 57.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 314,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,870 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

