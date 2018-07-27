Biogen Inc (BIIB) Receives $367.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $425.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Guggenheim set a $385.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $384.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 445.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Biogen opened at $341.17 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. Biogen has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

