Biogen (BIIB) PT Set at $293.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has been assigned a $293.00 price target by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.46.

Shares of Biogen opened at $344.74 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.82. Biogen has a 1 year low of $249.17 and a 1 year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,076,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,508,000 after acquiring an additional 246,436 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,733,000 after acquiring an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 38.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250,926 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

