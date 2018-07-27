BidaskClub Upgrades HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) to Strong-Buy

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCM. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,479. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 0.09.
About HUTCHISON CHINA/S
Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.
