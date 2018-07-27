BidaskClub Upgrades HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) to Strong-Buy

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCM. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, MED started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Monday. They set a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Shares of HCM stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,479. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -155.23 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth $1,340,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth $866,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 1st quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.