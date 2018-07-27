BidaskClub Lowers QuinStreet (QNST) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QNST. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Singular Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a long rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet opened at $14.22 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $671.66 million, a PE ratio of -237.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Simons sold 229,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $2,846,206.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,740 shares of company stock worth $12,789,977 in the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 284,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 76,854 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.