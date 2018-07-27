BidaskClub Downgrades Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology traded up $0.64, reaching $95.31, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,544 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.