BidaskClub Downgrades Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) to Hold

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.43.

Irhythm Technologies opened at $76.95 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.19 and a beta of 1.44. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $89.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Scott sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $552,979.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,051.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,414 shares of company stock worth $7,745,579 over the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,673 shares during the last quarter.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

