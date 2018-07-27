BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Position Lowered by Ramsey Quantitative Systems

Ramsey Quantitative Systems lessened its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,039 shares during the quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings in BGC Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in BGC Partners by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BGC Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BGC Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in BGC Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $956.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.00 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 48.64%. equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage services for fixed income, interest rate derivatives, spot foreign exchange, foreign exchange derivatives, government bonds, corporate bonds, credit derivatives, insurance and money market products, energy, metals, equity derivatives, and structured market data products and services.

