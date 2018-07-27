Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,406 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $21,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 54.0% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Delpha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 558.0% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 15.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 78.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.15. Waste Connections Inc has a 52 week low of $63.47 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $759,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Little sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,745. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

