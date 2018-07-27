Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of Clorox Co (CLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $44,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays set a $124.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.84.

CLX opened at $131.76 on Friday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $150.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Clorox had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 107.93%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Clorox declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

