Bessemer Group Inc. Has $204 Million Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,635,119 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $204,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $62,646.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,265.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a positive return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

